Discord is going public: Here's what's up

Quick facts and recent moves

Discord's IPO comes as tech companies ride a strong US market wave.

The platform—founded in 2015—offers voice, video, and text chats (plus paid Nitro perks).

It hit a $15 billion valuation in 2021, turned down a $12 billion buyout from Microsoft, and brought on Humam Sakhnini as CEO in April.

About 15% of its team now focuses on safety features after pressure to better protect young users.