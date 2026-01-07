Next Article
Discord is going public: Here's what's up
Business
Discord, the go-to chat app for gamers and online communities, has quietly filed to go public.
With over 200 million monthly users as of December, the company is teaming up with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to make its Wall Street debut.
Quick facts and recent moves
Discord's IPO comes as tech companies ride a strong US market wave.
The platform—founded in 2015—offers voice, video, and text chats (plus paid Nitro perks).
It hit a $15 billion valuation in 2021, turned down a $12 billion buyout from Microsoft, and brought on Humam Sakhnini as CEO in April.
About 15% of its team now focuses on safety features after pressure to better protect young users.