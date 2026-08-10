Discovered Materials raises $9 million to design AI chip cooling materials
Business
Discovered Materials, started by IIT Madras alumni Advait Sridhar and Akash Ramdas, just secured $9 million from big names like Lightspeed India Partners, Y Combinator, and Peak XV Partners.
Their mission? Use AI to invent new materials for semiconductor chips, especially to help address the overheating issues in AI chips.
AI chips exceed 140W/cm2
AI chips get seriously hot (we're talking over 140W per square centimeter), which can slow things down.
Discovered Materials is building tech that helps manage this heat better and could shake up how future semiconductors are made.
With this funding boost, they're aiming to speed up breakthroughs that make our devices run cooler and more efficiently.