Disney beats Q4 expectations, plans 9% content spend to $26B
Disney just outperformed Wall Street's expectations for the fourth quarter, thanks to higher theme park attendance and huge NFL viewership.
The company isn't slowing down: next year it's planning to spend 9% more on content spending (that's $26 billion), with a big focus on international shows and sports.
Disney revenue rose 16% to $25.9B
Disney's revenue jumped 16% to $25.9 billion, with streaming and TV networks like ABC seeing major growth.
Theme parks and cruises also brought in more money, while ESPN scored big from record football audiences.
Plus, shareholders are getting a nice surprise: Disney is raising its annual dividend by 33%, now at $2 a share.
All of this comes as new CEO Josh D'Amaro takes the lead this year.