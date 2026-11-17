Disney earnings beat forecasts, plans $3B savings for $26B content
Disney just dropped its latest earnings report, beating Wall Street's forecasts with $25.95 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $1.77.
The company is aiming to save $3 billion by fiscal year 2029 (think cost cuts and some layoffs) to help fund a massive $26 billion in projected content spend for fiscal 2027.
Disney boosts dividend amid cuts
CFO Hugh Johnston says Disney is cutting expenses by up to 20% but still expects strong growth next year, thanks to big releases like Avengers: Doomsday and the Super Bowl airing on ESPN and ABC.
Disney's also boosting its annual dividend by 33% to $2 per share.
With theme parks and streaming both performing well, the company feels confident about hitting its savings goals while keeping the hits coming.