Disney hires Character. AI staff after bankruptcy including Karandeep Anand CTO
Business
Disney is bringing most of the Character. AI crew on board after the AI startup filed for bankruptcy this week.
At least 60 employees, including former CEO Karandeep Anand, who's stepping in as Disney's new chief technology officer, will be joining, with an estimated $60 million in annual compensation.
Disney picks up Character. AI assets $20 million
Disney is also picking up some of Character. AI's assets for $20 million as part of a deal that lets other companies make competing offers.
While Character.AI had plenty of active users, it struggled with high costs and serious legal troubles, including a lawsuit linked to its chatbot and government investigations into child safety, which were already part of its situation when it filed for bankruptcy.