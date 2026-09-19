Disney names Karandeep Anand chief technology officer, former Character. AI leader
Business
Disney just picked Karandeep Anand to be its newly created role of chief technology officer, aiming to level up its tech game across the company.
Anand brings experience from leading Character. AI and worked at Microsoft and at Facebook, where he served as vice president for ads and business products, so he knows his way around big tech moves.
Disney moves Disney+ toward gaming
With CEO Josh D'Amaro steering the ship, Disney is doubling down on technology: think more than movies and TV shows.
The plan is to make Disney+ about gaming and other experiences too, not just streaming.
As CTO, Anand will serve in the newly created corporate-wide role, so expect some fresh updates in how you experience all things Disney.