Disney names Smith chairman of global streaming and advertising technology
Business
Disney just named Adam Smith as the new chairman in charge of its streaming services (yes, that means Disney+ and Hulu).
Smith, who has been with the company since 2024, will now be responsible for strategy and development across Disney's global entertainment subscription video-on-demand business, proprietary advertising technology, and emerging technologies.
Disney blends streaming and TV strategy
Smith's promotion shows Disney is doubling down on direct-to-consumer platforms to keep up in a fast-moving digital world.
At the same time, Joe Earley is taking on a fresh role as president of TV franchise and content strategy, aiming to build bigger TV hits and get them seen everywhere.
It is all part of Disney's plan to blend its streaming and TV worlds for more reach (and better ads).