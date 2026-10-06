Disney raises Incredi-Pass to $1,800, rolls out Magic Kingdom attractions
Business
Disney just raised some theme park prices, like the "Incredi-Pass" at Disney World, which now costs about $1,800 (up by $120).
The good news? Regular tickets for Animal Kingdom and Disneyland stay the same at around $120 and $104.
In celebration of the Magic Kingdom at Disney World's 55th anniversary, they're rolling out fresh attractions too.
Disney TV layoffs despite attendance gains
New themed areas are coming based on Cars and Villains Land at Magic Kingdom, Indiana Jones at Animal Kingdom, and Monsters, Inc. at Hollywood Studios.
Even with these expansions, Disney recently laid off some TV division staff.
The upgrades follow a 3% bump in park attendance last spring, so clearly, people are still loving the magic.