Disney Reliance joint venture JioStar cuts quarterly loss to $44m
Disney and Reliance's joint venture, JioStar, just cut its quarterly loss to $44 million in the quarter ended June 27, down from $50 million last year.
Over nine months, losses also dropped from $186 million to $136 million.
It's a solid sign things are turning around.
Revenue 30,819cr profit after tax 3,145cr
JioStar's revenue shot up by 46.5% this year, hitting ₹30,819 crore compared to ₹21,044 crore in fiscal 2025.
Even better: profit after tax jumped from just ₹18 crore last year to a massive ₹3,145 crore now.
Disney credits this turnaround to stronger financial performance and higher equity income from the joint venture.
Provisions cut to 17,742cr from 25,760cr
JioStar also managed to lower its burden from expensive sports contracts, reducing provisions from ₹25,760 crore in fiscal 2025 to ₹17,742 crore without adding new ones.
For context: Reliance owns 56% of JioStar, Disney has 37%, and Bodhi Tree Systems holds the rest.