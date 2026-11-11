Diwali shopping mixes tradition with new-age trends on Instamart
This Diwali, Indian families mixed old-school traditions with new-age trends in their shopping.
Gold and silver coins were a huge hit on Instamart, even though gold prices jumped 10% from last year.
Party-planning orders soared by 162% and dried fruit gift packs more than doubled in sales: clearly, festive gifting and celebrations were in full swing.
Festival season boosts jewelry and electronics
Gold sales reached their third-highest level in a decade, while diamonds saw their second-highest quantity in eight years, showing people still love investing for the festival season.
Electronics were also big this year: Hyyzo reported a 76% jump in average order value and TV sales went up more than 18 times.
Digital payments got a boost too, with more shoppers choosing UPI and flexible payment options to make buying easier and more affordable.