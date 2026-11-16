Dixon Technologies plans FY28 automation, beat 7% to 10% savings
Dixon Technologies, a major electronics maker, is going big on automation to reduce its manufacturing costs in FY28.
President and COO Pankaj Sharma shared that they're aiming to beat their usual 7% to 10% savings target, all while keeping debt low by funding upgrades from their own earnings.
Dixon Technologies to increase India localisation
Dixon also wants to make more smartphone components in India, like cameras and LCD screens, to boost local value from around 22% up to 35% to 40%.
They plan to start making LCDs by late 2026 and double camera module output.
Plus, they're scaling up their telecom and IT businesses, teaming up with Vivo for a joint venture launching in late FY27.