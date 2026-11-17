Dixon Technologies's stock rose nearly 3% on Tuesday after the company announced it is picking up manufacturing assets worth up to ₹49.75 crore from Vimal Plast (India) Pvt . Ltd.

This move is all about ramping up their semi-automatic washing machine game and making them stronger in original design manufacturing (ODM).

The stock even touched ₹13,215 during the day before settling at ₹13,100.