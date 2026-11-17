Dixon Technologies stock rises nearly 3% after ₹49.75cr asset buy
Dixon Technologies's stock rose nearly 3% on Tuesday after the company announced it is picking up manufacturing assets worth up to ₹49.75 crore from Vimal Plast (India) Pvt . Ltd.
This move is all about ramping up their semi-automatic washing machine game and making them stronger in original design manufacturing (ODM).
The stock even touched ₹13,215 during the day before settling at ₹13,100.
Dixon says assets enable faster launches
With new molds, lab gear, and assembly machines coming in, Dixon says production will get a solid upgrade: customer relationships should get even better.
Atul B Lall, vice chairman and managing director, shared that these assets will help them launch new products faster and keep up with demand.
Overall, it looks like Dixon is set to tighten its grip on India's outsourced washing machine market.