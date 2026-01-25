LOADING...
Google has been investing in education-focused products for over a decade now

Google wants to make kids lifelong customers, internal docs reveal

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 25, 2026
11:01 am
Internal documents revealed as part of a child safety lawsuit have exposed Google's strategy to "onboard kids" into its ecosystem by investing in schools. The heavily-redacted documents are part of a major lawsuit against Google, Meta, ByteDance, and Snap for creating "addictive and dangerous" products that harm young users' mental health. Google has been investing in education-focused products for over a decade now.

Strategic move

Google's investment in education and Chromebooks

The 2020 document highlights Google's long-term investment in education-focused products and its push to make Chromebooks a classroom staple. It also cites a study showing the influence of laptop brands used in schools on purchase patterns. The presentation quotes a 2017 New York Times article saying Google is part of a battle to "hook students as future customers."

User pipeline

YouTube's role in Google's strategy

The presentation also discusses YouTube's potential role in creating a "pipeline of future users" and creators. However, it also notes some challenges with bringing YouTube to schools, like the platform being "often blocked." The docs acknowledge the possible impact of YouTube on mental health, with one presentation from 2024 showing a slide that says "many regret time lost when they unintentionally 'go down the rabbit hole.'"

Company statement

Google's response to the allegations

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Jack Malon said the documents "mischaracterize" the company's work. He added, "YouTube does not market directly to schools and we have responded to meet the strong demand from educators for high-quality, curriculum-aligned content." Malon also claimed that administrators maintain full control over platform usage, and YouTube requires schools to obtain parental consent before granting access for students under 18.

