Google wants to make kids lifelong customers, internal docs reveal

Internal documents revealed as part of a child safety lawsuit have exposed Google 's strategy to "onboard kids" into its ecosystem by investing in schools. The heavily-redacted documents are part of a major lawsuit against Google, Meta , ByteDance, and Snap for creating "addictive and dangerous" products that harm young users' mental health. Google has been investing in education-focused products for over a decade now.

Strategic move Google's investment in education and Chromebooks The 2020 document highlights Google's long-term investment in education-focused products and its push to make Chromebooks a classroom staple. It also cites a study showing the influence of laptop brands used in schools on purchase patterns. The presentation quotes a 2017 New York Times article saying Google is part of a battle to "hook students as future customers."

User pipeline YouTube's role in Google's strategy The presentation also discusses YouTube's potential role in creating a "pipeline of future users" and creators. However, it also notes some challenges with bringing YouTube to schools, like the platform being "often blocked." The docs acknowledge the possible impact of YouTube on mental health, with one presentation from 2024 showing a slide that says "many regret time lost when they unintentionally 'go down the rabbit hole.'"

