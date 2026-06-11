DOJ issues subpoenas probing banks closing accounts over political views
Business
The US Department of Justice is looking into whether major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo have been shutting down people's accounts because of their political views.
Subpoenas are out, asking these banks to explain why certain accounts were closed.
Donald Trump sues banks, DOJ probes
This all kicked off after Donald Trump claimed his family's bank accounts were closed following January 6, 2021. He's even taken some banks to court over it.
While the banks say they only close accounts for legal or anti-money-laundering reasons, the DOJ is digging deeper, especially since there's growing concern about "debanking" tied to politics and other controversial industries.