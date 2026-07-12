Trump administration subpoenas NYT reporters over presidential plane leak
What's the story
The US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas to four journalists from The New York Times. The move is part of an investigation into leaks of classified information related to security concerns surrounding President Donald Trump's new Qatari-gifted Air Force One. The decision has sparked a fresh debate over press freedom and the administration's aggressive stance on classified leaks.
Testimony requirement
Subpoenas served to 4 reporters
The subpoenas have been served to reporters Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, and Eric Schmitt. They are now required to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan next week. Some of the subpoenas were reportedly delivered by federal agents at their homes. This aggressive tactic has drawn sharp criticism from press freedom advocates like David McCraw, a lawyer for The New York Times.
Security concerns
Aircraft report sparked controversy, raised questions on national security
The subpoenas come after a report by The New York Times that questioned the security capabilities of the newly retrofitted aircraft. The plane was put into service last week after the administration spent about $400 million upgrading it. The report said Trump had briefly switched to an older Air Force One on his return from a NATO summit in Turkey due to Secret Service concerns over missing advanced defensive systems, including anti-missile capabilities, on the new plane.
Publication pressure
FBI requested NYT to withhold story
Ahead of the report's publication, a senior FBI official had asked The New York Times to hold off on the story over national security concerns. The official also requested the newspaper to disclose its sources. However, both requests were declined by the publication. This incident highlights the ongoing tension between media outlets and government agencies over matters of national security and press freedom.
Defense statement
Justice Department defends investigation, emphasizes commitment to press freedom
In defense of the investigation, the Justice Department clarified that its focus is not on journalists but on officials suspected of leaking classified information. "To be clear, reporters are not the targets, those leaking classified information are," it said. The department also stressed its commitment to press freedom while continuing investigations into unauthorized disclosures affecting national security.
Media conflict
Trump intensifies legal pressure on media since returning to power
The subpoenas mark another chapter in Trump's long-standing feud with the media. Since returning to the White House, he has intensified legal and political pressure on news organizations. This includes lawsuits against media outlets, threats to revoke television broadcast licenses, and repeated accusations that journalists are undermining national interests. Earlier this year, the Justice Department also subpoenaed reporters from The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal in separate leak investigations before later withdrawing those demands.