Trump administration subpoenas NYT reporters over presidential plane leak

Security concerns

Aircraft report sparked controversy, raised questions on national security

The subpoenas come after a report by The New York Times that questioned the security capabilities of the newly retrofitted aircraft. The plane was put into service last week after the administration spent about $400 million upgrading it. The report said Trump had briefly switched to an older Air Force One on his return from a NATO summit in Turkey due to Secret Service concerns over missing advanced defensive systems, including anti-missile capabilities, on the new plane.