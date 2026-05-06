Dollar slips, U.S.-Iran ceasefire holds, euro and pound nudge up
Business
The US dollar slipped a bit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, as markets breathed easier with the U.S.-Iran ceasefire still holding.
The euro and British pound both nudged up slightly against the dollar, while investors kept an eye on global politics and upcoming talks between President Trump and Chinese President Xi.
Pete Hegseth reassures, Bitcoin hits $81,271
Pete Hegseth reassured everyone that the ceasefire is steady, despite some rumors about US ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Over in Asia, Japan's yen got weaker even after a big government effort to support it, while Australia's currency picked up after a rate hike.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped 2% to $81,271, its highest since January, showing crypto is still catching lots of attention when traditional markets get shaky.