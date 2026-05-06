Dollar slips, U.S.-Iran ceasefire holds, euro and pound nudge up

Pete Hegseth reassures, Bitcoin hits $81,271

Pete Hegseth reassured everyone that the ceasefire is steady, despite some rumors about US ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Over in Asia, Japan's yen got weaker even after a big government effort to support it, while Australia's currency picked up after a rate hike.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped 2% to $81,271, its highest since January, showing crypto is still catching lots of attention when traditional markets get shaky.