Domestic investors surge in India, FII ownership at 15.1%
Business
Foreign institutional investor (FII) ownership in Indian stocks has fallen to just 15.1%, the lowest in 17 years.
Still, the total value of foreign holdings has soared to about $783 billion, more than triple what it was in 2012.
This big shift is thanks to a surge in domestic investors jumping into the market, said OmniScience Capital.
Indian buying helps offset $50B outflows
Domestic investors have expanded their presence, with FII ownership dropping from 30% in 2015 to around 17% by 2024.
As more Indians put their money into financial assets instead of real estate, local buying is helping keep markets steady, even as FIIs have pulled out $50 billion since 2024.
Sectors like finance, power, and infrastructure could see fresh opportunities because of this trend.