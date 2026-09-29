Donald Trump announces $15 billion Iowa steel plant, Mesabi Metallics

Donald Trump just announced a massive $15 billion steel plant coming to Iowa, set to be the biggest in US history.

Built by Mesabi Metallics, part of Essar Group, the project aims to boost American manufacturing and create thousands of jobs.

Mesabi's chairman put it simply: "Thank you, US President Donald Trump, for bringing back the importance of building things in America... With the new steel complex in Iowa, we will complete the fully integrated American supply chain," said Rewant Ruia.