Donald Trump calls Jensen Huang at All-In Summit on AI

Huang reassured Trump that NVIDIA isn't hitting pause on AI innovation anytime soon.

The two also talked about why building new data centers faces pushback: Trump said, "That could be political people. It could also be China. And we're not going to let that happen. It's a hoax."

while polls show seven in 10 Americans oppose the construction of data centers in their area, with more than 50% citing the effect of data centers on environmental resources and about 20% citing cost-of-living increases and effects on their quality of life.

Despite these hurdles, both agreed that the US should keep leading in tech, but move ahead thoughtfully.