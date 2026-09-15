Donald Trump calls Jensen Huang at All-In Summit on AI
At the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang took a surprise phone call from President Donald Trump, right in front of the audience.
Their chat focused on the future of AI, with Trump voicing concerns about slowing down tech progress, something some industry leaders have also mentioned.
Polls show Americans oppose data centers
Huang reassured Trump that NVIDIA isn't hitting pause on AI innovation anytime soon.
The two also talked about why building new data centers faces pushback: Trump said, "That could be political people. It could also be China. And we're not going to let that happen. It's a hoax."
while polls show seven in 10 Americans oppose the construction of data centers in their area, with more than 50% citing the effect of data centers on environmental resources and about 20% citing cost-of-living increases and effects on their quality of life.
Despite these hurdles, both agreed that the US should keep leading in tech, but move ahead thoughtfully.