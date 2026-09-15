Donald Trump has $800 million WLFI tokens locked until 2028
Business
Donald Trump has a massive $800 million in WLFI crypto tokens, but he can't touch it until 2028 thanks to a vesting contract.
The tokens are split across six wallets, with one holding 14 billion WLFI, matching Trump's disclosed allocation.
Plus, there's a built-in 10% token burn to keep things interesting.
Donald Trump's lockup predates Clarity Act
This lockup was set before the new Clarity Act, which contains stricter ethics rules for senior government officials with significant crypto holdings.
Trump's first chance to access any of these tokens is in 2028 after a two-year wait.
With his holdings making up a big chunk of all WLFI out there and earning him $515 million from token sales last year, this move is getting plenty of attention as US crypto rules keep shifting.