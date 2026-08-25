Trump purchased shares of Musk's SpaceX this June
What's the story
US President Donald Trump invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in Elon Musk's SpaceX. The share purchase was made on June 23, according to a public financial disclosure. The investment marks a new financial connection between the White House and one of the country's most prominent government contractors. It also comes at a time when decisions by the administration could impact SpaceX's future prospects.
Milestone
Investment came after SpaceX's IPO
The timing of Trump's investment is significant as it came just 11 days after SpaceX's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) on June 12.
The purchase was part of over 1,000 individual stock transactions recorded in Trump's portfolio for June.
Federal disclosure rules require officials to report investments within specified value ranges, making it impossible to determine the exact amount Trump invested in SpaceX.
Strategic position
Investment creates financial link between Trump and Musk
SpaceX plays a key role in the US space industry as a major government contractor, including work for the military.
The company often deals with federal agencies for contracts, approvals, and regulatory matters.
Trump's investment creates a new financial link between him and Musk, who was once a prominent adviser before leaving the administration.
Despite their public fallout, SpaceX remains a key player in sectors influenced by government policy.
Policy impact
Trump's push for commercial space growth
The timing of Trump's investment is also noteworthy as his administration has been pushing for the growth of the US commercial space sector.
Last Thursday, he directed his team to help significantly increase the number of commercial space launches in America. SpaceX is a major player in that market.
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle clarified that third-party financial institutions manage Trump's portfolio independently and replicate "recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000."
Trading spree
Over 1,000 transactions reported for June
The SpaceX transaction was part of a wider trading spree disclosed by Trump for June.
His filings show over 1,000 purchases and sales across various companies and funds.
Among the biggest reported transactions was a sale of between $5 million and $25 million worth of a Vanguard exchange-traded fund on June 22.
Trump's trading activity also included several major tech companies such as Meta, Broadcom, Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.