Donald Trump-linked World Liberty Trust wins conditional $1 stablecoin approval

The company has to keep $20 million in capital and hire a qualified employee to serve as the firm's internal audit manager.

Non-US investors had to agree not to interfere, thanks to "passivity agreements."

World Liberty Trust president and chairman Zach Witkoff called the firm's conditional approval a "milestone" for bringing its stablecoin under federal oversight.

Still, some lawmakers are worried about possible conflicts of interest with the Trump family's involvement and a reported purchase of a $500 million stake in a deal linked with the United Arab Emirates's national security adviser.

Meanwhile, $1 is making waves: it is now the fourth-biggest stablecoin globally, with a $4 billion market cap.