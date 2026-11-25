China could see a 20% tax on its exports to the US while goods from the European Union, Japan, and South Korea might face up to 15%.

The details are still coming. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will lay them out soon.

This all started after an investigation earlier this year claimed foreign subsidies and overproduction were hurting American businesses.

The timing is big too: these plans are dropping just before the G-20 summit, so expect more talk about global trade tensions.