Donald Trump proposes new tariffs to restore trade barriers
Donald Trump is planning fresh tariffs on imports from China, the European Union, Japan, and Mexico.
He says this is his way of bringing back trade barriers after the Supreme Court rolled back some older tariffs.
If these go through, a lot of products from those countries could get more expensive in the US.
Chinese exports could face 20% tax
China could see a 20% tax on its exports to the US while goods from the European Union, Japan, and South Korea might face up to 15%.
The details are still coming. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will lay them out soon.
This all started after an investigation earlier this year claimed foreign subsidies and overproduction were hurting American businesses.
The timing is big too: these plans are dropping just before the G-20 summit, so expect more talk about global trade tensions.