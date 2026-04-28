Donald Trump rolls out temporary taxes after Supreme Court ruling

April 28 hearings to review tariffs

Starting April 28, 2026, officials will hold hearings to decide if these tariffs should stick around.

They'll look at whether countries like China, the EU, and Japan are doing enough to stop forced labor in trade, and whether some nations are making way too much stuff, hurting US manufacturers.

If trading partners (who make up about 70% of what the US imports) aren't playing fair, expect even more tariffs down the line.