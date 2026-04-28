Donald Trump rolls out temporary taxes after Supreme Court ruling
Donald Trump is rolling out temporary taxes on almost everything the US brings in from abroad, after a Supreme Court ruling blocked his old tariff strategy.
These new import taxes are set to last until July 24, with plans for longer-term tariffs already in motion.
The goal? Keep money coming in and give American businesses some extra protection.
April 28 hearings to review tariffs
Starting April 28, 2026, officials will hold hearings to decide if these tariffs should stick around.
They'll look at whether countries like China, the EU, and Japan are doing enough to stop forced labor in trade, and whether some nations are making way too much stuff, hurting US manufacturers.
If trading partners (who make up about 70% of what the US imports) aren't playing fair, expect even more tariffs down the line.