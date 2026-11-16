Trump said Huang has "learned a lesson" and pointed out that US authorities are still looking into possible espionage ties but haven't made any decisions yet.

The whole situation has put NVIDIA's role in the U.S.-China tech rivalry under the spotlight.

Over 177,000 people have signed a petition to bring Huang back, with support from big names like Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney.

Many want a full investigation before any permanent changes at NVIDIA.