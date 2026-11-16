Donald Trump suggests Jensen Huang could return amid megaspeed probe
Donald Trump just suggested that Jensen Huang, the co-founder and former CEO of NVIDIA, could be back at the helm.
Huang has been at the center of reports about an affair with Alice Huang from Megaspeed, a company US authorities have been examining over whether it helped Chinese customers obtain advanced NVIDIA chips.
Petition for Jensen Huang tops 177,000
Trump said Huang has "learned a lesson" and pointed out that US authorities are still looking into possible espionage ties but haven't made any decisions yet.
The whole situation has put NVIDIA's role in the U.S.-China tech rivalry under the spotlight.
Over 177,000 people have signed a petition to bring Huang back, with support from big names like Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney.
Many want a full investigation before any permanent changes at NVIDIA.