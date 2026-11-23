Donald Trump urges Jensen Huang's return as NVIDIA CEO
Donald Trump is calling for Jensen Huang to return as NVIDIA's CEO, saying his comeback would be a win for both the company and the US
Huang was ousted due to several extramarital affairs, including one with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang.
Trump urges NVIDIA accept Huang's apology
Trump described Huang as "brilliant" and urged NVIDIA to accept his a big apology, highlighting how everyone deserves a second chance.
He emphasized that keeping talented people like Huang matters more than personal controversies, especially when it comes to what's best for the company and the country.