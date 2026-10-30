DoorDash says some 3rd-party agents handled only several hundred orders

DoorDash's third-party agents like Muse and Instinct are barely making a dent, handling only several hundred orders in total from some of the company's third-party agents compared to the company's 3 million daily deliveries last year.

CEO Tony Xu said that using agents to order is something that is still a very dynamic area and said, "I would say that this [using agents to order] is something that is still a very dynamic area. And my take on all things technology is you never want to fight gravity. But at the same time, you don't want to be delusional,"

Still, DoorDash is hopeful, rolling out things like a text-to-order option in September and the Ask DoorDash chatbot back in June.