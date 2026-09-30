DoorDash to create 3,000 jobs in India by 2028
What's the story
Food delivery giant DoorDash has announced plans to create 3,000 jobs in India over the next two years. The move comes after the company launched a global technology center in Hyderabad today. The facility will initially focus on customer support and general administrative functions, according to a statement from the Telangana government.
Expansion strategy
Second tech office in India
The Hyderabad center is DoorDash's second tech office in India, after Pune.
The latter hosts software, data, and analytics operations that were acquired when the company bought robotics start-up Chowbotics in 2021.
This expansion is part of a growing trend among companies looking to set up global capability centers (GCCs) as a cost-effective alternative to relying on external IT contractors.
Job creation
Third customer support operations center
The new operations center focused on customer support will be DoorDash's third such facility globally, joining locations in Tempe and Mexico City.
The Hyderabad hub will initially employ 500 people.
This move comes as part of a wider trend with several multinational firms like Costco, McDonald's, Charles Schwab, Marriott, and Southwest Airlines opening offshore centers in Hyderabad over the past few months.
GCC leader
India is the world's largest GCC hub
India has established itself as the world's largest GCC hub, boasting over 2,100 centers that employ around 2.36 million people and generate nearly $100 billion in revenue.
This was revealed by a 2026 report by Nasscom-Zinnov.
The country's growing prominence in this space is further highlighted by DoorDash's latest expansion into Hyderabad.