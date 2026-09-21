Misusing SIM cards? You can be jailed for 3 years
What's the story
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a stern warning to mobile users about the potential legal consequences of SIM card misuse. The advisory highlights that allowing others to use SIM cards registered in one's name or fraudulent issuance of SIMs can lead to serious penalties. Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, such violations could result in imprisonment up to three years and fines as high as ₹50 lakh.
User responsibility
Check all mobile numbers linked to your identity
The DoT's advisory comes as a warning for those who may have unknowingly got mobile connections issued in their name or given SIMs registered in their name to others.
The department has urged citizens to regularly check all mobile numbers linked to their identity through the Sanchar Saathi portal/app.
This is especially important after a recent case where a Point of Sale agent allegedly activated 25 connections using citizens' ID documents without consent.
Legal implications
Do not transfer SIMs issued in your name
The DoT has also warned subscribers against transferring SIMs issued in their name, as legal liability may extend to the original subscriber if such a SIM is misused.
The department has listed practices to avoid, including obtaining SIMs using fake documents or impersonation, selling, transferring, or handing over registered SIMs for misuse.
It has also cautioned against procuring a SIM in one's name and using it as a "mule SIM" for cyber fraud or other unlawful activities.
Device security
Check mobile numbers issued in your name
The DoT has advised against using devices with configurable or tampered International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.
The government has said that misuse or tampering of such telecom identifiers can pose risks to citizens and the security of telecom networks.
Consumers can use the Sanchar Saathi platform to check mobile numbers issued in their name, and verify IMEI details of a handset through its Check Genuineness of Your Mobile Handset facility.