Dow crosses 50,000 for 1st time, S&P 500 hits record
The Dow Jones just closed above 50,000 for the first time ever, jumping over 1,000 points on Friday.
This isn't just about tech anymore—financials, industrials, and healthcare stocks all helped push things higher as investors looked beyond AI hype.
Earnings boost for the market
Over half of S&P 500 companies that have reported their quarterly results saw roughly 80% top analysts' expectations, well above the typical beat rate of about 67%.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also climbed, with tech names like NVIDIA and Tesla bouncing back strong after a rocky week—even if Amazon stumbled a bit.
Broader buying reflects market broadening
It's not just one sector carrying the load. As Matt Dmytryszyn from Composition Wealth pointed out, broader buying in areas like finance and healthcare reflects that market broadening.
After nearly 130 years of history, seeing the Dow hit 50k is a historic milestone.