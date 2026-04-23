Dow down 154 as Iran video lifts oil above $100
US stock markets started Thursday in the red, with the Dow down 154 points, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also slipping.
The drop comes as tensions rise between the US and Iran, especially after Iran released a video of its commandos boarding a cargo ship, and oil prices shot past $100 a barrel, making inflation worries feel even more real.
IBM slides, Texas Instruments jumps
Earnings reports were all over the place: IBM shares tumbled 12% on slowing growth (and some nerves about AI's impact), which dragged down Microsoft and Adobe too.
But Texas Instruments had a good day, jumping over 10% thanks to strong forecasts.
Meanwhile, cannabis companies like Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth got a boost after reports that the Department of Justice had already reclassified marijuana, showing just how differently each sector is reacting right now.