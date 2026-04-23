Dow down 154 as Iran video lifts oil above $100

IBM slides, Texas Instruments jumps

Earnings reports were all over the place: IBM shares tumbled 12% on slowing growth (and some nerves about AI's impact), which dragged down Microsoft and Adobe too.

But Texas Instruments had a good day, jumping over 10% thanks to strong forecasts.

Meanwhile, cannabis companies like Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth got a boost after reports that the Department of Justice had already reclassified marijuana, showing just how differently each sector is reacting right now.