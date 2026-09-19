Dow drops 114.74, Nasdaq gains 92.72 as inflation worries linger
Business
The US stock market wrapped up Friday with a bit of a split: the Dow dropped by 114.74 points, but the Nasdaq climbed 92.72 points, thanks to strong performances from chip stocks.
The S&P 500 edged up slightly too. Inflation concerns were still top of mind for investors.
Yields above 5% make investors cautious
Treasury yields jumped above 5% and oil stayed over $100 a barrel, making traders nervous about rising costs.
Big expiration events (known as triple witching) added extra swings late in the day.
With talk of possible Fed interest rate hikes coming soon, investors stayed cautious and markets remained unpredictable.