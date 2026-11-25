Dow Jones climbs 425 points on Tuesday amid tech losses
The Dow Jones kept climbing on Tuesday, November 24, closing up 425 points, making it a nearly 2,000-point rally over just two days.
But it was a rough day for tech on Monday: the Nasdaq slipped 1.5% as big names like NVIDIA and Anthropic took hits.
NVIDIA dropped 6.5%, giving up some of the 31% advance even after CEO Jensen Huang's return.
Investors watch inflation, Section 301 probe
The S&P 500 dipped slightly by 0.5%, showing not all parts of the market are moving together right now.
Investors are now watching for key economic reports, like inflation numbers and jobless claims, that could shape what the Federal Reserve does next.
Plus, a US investigation into excess manufacturing capacity under Section 301 of the Trade Act, 1974 could bring new tariffs on economies like China and the European Union, which might shake up international trade even more.