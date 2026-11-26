Dow Jones reverses course before Thanksgiving, closes 160 points higher
The Dow Jones pulled off a major turnaround on Wednesday, November 25. After falling 1,100 points during the day, it actually closed 160 points higher.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also bounced back strongly, recovering 210 points from the day's low and seeing a 950-point recovery from the lows of the day.
This big swing happened as investors snapped up safer stocks ahead of Thanksgiving, with trading a bit quieter than usual.
S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats up 1%
Recent economic news shook things up: core PCE stood at 3.3% year-on-year for October, the economy grew faster last quarter than first thought, and jobless claims fell to 189,000, the lowest since the 1960s.
All this had people betting on stable companies that pay steady dividends, think the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index and safety sectors, with the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index ending 1% higher as everyone looked for a safe spot in the storm.