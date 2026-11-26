The Dow Jones pulled off a major turnaround on Wednesday, November 25. After falling 1,100 points during the day, it actually closed 160 points higher.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also bounced back strongly, recovering 210 points from the day's low and seeing a 950-point recovery from the lows of the day.

This big swing happened as investors snapped up safer stocks ahead of Thanksgiving, with trading a bit quieter than usual.