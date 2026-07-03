Dow posts 4th straight weekly win as Nasdaq retreats
Business
US markets closed with a split personality on Thursday; the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.87% thanks to losses in chip and tech stocks, ending at 25,813.75.
Meanwhile, the Dow surged 1.1% (up 560 points) to finish at 52,865.24, marking its fourth straight weekly win, the best streak since October 2024.
Tesla shares fall despite delivery beat
Tesla actually beat delivery expectations this quarter, but still saw its shares fall as investors locked in profits from earlier gains.
The S&P 500 dipped slightly too, weighed down by tech and semiconductor declines.
On the bright side for markets: weaker-than-expected US job growth eased fears of another Federal Reserve rate hike soon, especially as progress in Iran-US talks helped cool oil prices a bit.