Dow tops 50,000 as stocks rally on AI and earnings

NVIDIA nears $6T valuation

AI is having a moment: NVIDIA's value shot up close to $6 trillion after a weeklong surge, and Cisco jumped 13% thanks to an upbeat forecast.

Retail sales are also up for the third month in a row, showing people are still spending even with higher energy prices.

Plus, AI startup Cerebras Systems saw its stock soar 68% on its debut day, a sign that investors can't get enough of this tech wave.