DPIIT backs recognized startups with PhonePe and Shell India support
Business
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, or DPIIT, has partnered with PhonePe and Shell India to give a leg up to recognized startups, especially in the digital and energy spaces.
The goal? More tech access, better mentorship, fresh market opportunities, and stronger industry connections for young businesses looking to innovate.
PhonePe credits and Shell India mentorship
With PhonePe, startups can snag transaction credits, get support joining the Indus AppStore, and join webinars on fintech and scaling up.
For those working on energy or climate-tech ideas, Shell India is offering mentorship, investor links, and a spot in its Smart Energy Track.