DPIIT targets 5% toy market share for India by 2032
India is gearing up to boost its share of the global toy market from less than 1% to 5% by 2032.
The government's plan, led by DPIIT, centers on ramping up exports to countries like the US the UK Poland, and Australia.
They're focusing on everything from dolls and wheeled toys to video game consoles and screen-based games, basically all the stuff you'd find in a modern playroom.
Toy exports jumped nearly 90%
DPIIT has mapped out growth areas like construction toys, Indian-themed stories, smart learning products, and AI-powered playthings.
Toy exports have already jumped nearly 90% between FY19 and FY26, while imports dropped by more than one-third.
With an estimated $71 billion export potential in key markets (including the US and the U.K.), India's aiming high, and connected toys or AR gadgets could be next big things for Indian brands.