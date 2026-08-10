Dr. Reddy's ends exclusive Novartis India distribution deal, continues sales
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has decided to end its more than four-year exclusive deal to distribute certain Novartis India medicines, following a big ownership shake-up at Novartis India.
Even though the official partnership is over, Dr. Reddy's will still be selling these popular brands in India until September 30, 2026, so you'll keep seeing them around for a while.
ChrysCapital buys 70.68% of Novartis India
This move comes after investment firm ChrysCapital bought a majority stake (70.68%) in Novartis India this year.
With new owners in charge, Novartis will re-acquire exclusivity and secure market access for big-name products like Voveran and Calcium Sandoz, used for things like pain relief and women's health.
For ChrysCapital, it is its first major bet on Indian pharma, showing they see big potential ahead for branded medicines here.