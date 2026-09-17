Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Gilead Sciences supply lenacapavir royalty free

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Gilead Sciences are partnering up to bring a promising HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

The deal lets Dr. Reddy's make and supply a once-a-year version of the drug royalty-free, even while clinical trials are still happening.

The big goal? Make it easier for people in lower-income regions to access a potential future HIV prevention option if approved.