Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Gilead Sciences supply lenacapavir royalty free
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Gilead Sciences are partnering up to bring a promising HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, to low- and lower-middle-income countries.
The deal lets Dr. Reddy's make and supply a once-a-year version of the drug royalty-free, even while clinical trials are still happening.
The big goal? Make it easier for people in lower-income regions to access a potential future HIV prevention option if approved.
Lenacapavir late stage PrEP trials
Lenacapavir is currently in late-stage trials for once-a-year use as PrEP and has already been approved in multiple countries for the treatment of adults with multi-drug-resistant HIV in combination with other antiretrovirals.
Its twice-yearly version is backed by major health agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and the World Health Organization.
If approved for prevention, this long-acting option could help people who struggle with regular medication access or adherence, especially where resources are tight.