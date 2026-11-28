Dr Reddy's Laboratories manufacturing license suspended 2 days in Srikakulam
Dr Reddy's Laboratories just got its manufacturing license suspended for two days at one of its Andhra Pradesh plants.
The state's drug authority said the company didn't respond well enough to an earlier inspection back in June, so the Srikakulam facility had its manufacturing license suspended for two days.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories to appeal suspension
Dr Reddy's says this short suspension won't really affect its finances or day-to-day business.
It's planning to appeal the decision and still has big goals ahead, like launching about 20 new products and keeping up strong growth in the US market.
Plus, it's set to bring back semaglutide in Canada by November after resolving the scale-up issue related to its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).