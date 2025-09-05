Next Article
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock price dips slightly
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a big name in Indian pharma, saw its stock price dip slightly to ₹1,253 on September 5, 2025—down from the previous day's ₹1,262.
Even with this small drop, the stock is still up 2.29% for the month and holds a hefty market cap of ₹1,04,573 crore.
Trading volumes have stayed strong lately
Trading volumes have stayed strong lately, with over 12 lakh shares changing hands—just a bit below the weekly average.
While returns dipped by a tiny 0.09% over the last three months, Dr. Reddy's remains popular among investors looking for steady performance in a sometimes unpredictable market.