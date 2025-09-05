Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock price dips slightly Business Sep 05, 2025

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a big name in Indian pharma, saw its stock price dip slightly to ₹1,253 on September 5, 2025—down from the previous day's ₹1,262.

Even with this small drop, the stock is still up 2.29% for the month and holds a hefty market cap of ₹1,04,573 crore.