Dr. Reddy's Laboratories wins US FDA approval for rituximab biosimilar

Fresenius Kabi will handle all US marketing for this biosimilar, which is already available in India, across Europe, and more than 25 emerging markets.

Rituximab is used to treat conditions like non-Hodgkin lymphoma and certain autoimmune diseases, so this move could make life-saving therapies more accessible for patients who need them most.

Dr. Reddy's has been expanding its biologics lineup, aiming to reach more people with critical treatments.