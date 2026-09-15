Dr. Reddy's launches Nivorz Opdivo biosimilar made in Hyderabad India

Leaders at Dr. Reddy's say Nivorz is all about helping more people get life-saving therapies without breaking the bank.

Sridevi Khambhampaty, Global Head of Biologics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, called it an important boost for its cancer treatment lineup, while MV Ramana, CEO - Global Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, emphasized making immunotherapy easier to access.

India's immuno-oncology market was estimated at about ₹3,900 crore in 2025, affordable options like this could make a real difference.