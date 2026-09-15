Dr. Reddy's launches Nivorz Opdivo biosimilar made in Hyderabad India
Dr. Reddy's just rolled out Nivorz, a homegrown version of the cancer drug Opdivo, in India.
Made at its Hyderabad facility, this marks a big step for the company as it enters the Indian biosimilar market and aims to make advanced cancer treatments more accessible.
Dr. Reddy's leaders stress immunotherapy access
Leaders at Dr. Reddy's say Nivorz is all about helping more people get life-saving therapies without breaking the bank.
Sridevi Khambhampaty, Global Head of Biologics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, called it an important boost for its cancer treatment lineup, while MV Ramana, CEO - Global Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, emphasized making immunotherapy easier to access.
India's immuno-oncology market was estimated at about ₹3,900 crore in 2025, affordable options like this could make a real difference.