Dr. Reddy's stock slips 1% on profit fall
Dr. Reddy's stock slipped 1.23% to ₹1,264.20 on Tuesday, landing it among the top losers on the Nifty 50.
The fall came after the company posted weaker profits in its latest financial results.
Net profit and revenue slide
If you follow big pharma or invest in stocks, this is a heads-up:
Dr. Reddy's net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 fell to ₹1,080.73 crore from ₹1,150.07 crore last year, and yearly profit dropped even more—from ₹5,424.69 crore to ₹3,569.00 crore.
Revenue also slid both quarterly and annually.
ROE drops to 18.9%
The company's return on equity—a key measure of how well it turns investments into profits—dropped to 18.9% from last year's 29%.
Still, Dr. Reddy's kept its debt super low and managed a slight bump in book value per share, showing some stability despite the earnings dip.