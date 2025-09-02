Dr. Reddy's stock slips 1% on profit fall

If you follow big pharma or invest in stocks, this is a heads-up: Dr. Reddy's net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 fell to ₹1,080.73 crore from ₹1,150.07 crore last year, and yearly profit dropped even more—from ₹5,424.69 crore to ₹3,569.00 crore. Revenue also slid both quarterly and annually.

ROE drops to 18.9%

The company's return on equity—a key measure of how well it turns investments into profits—dropped to 18.9% from last year's 29%.

Still, Dr. Reddy's kept its debt super low and managed a slight bump in book value per share, showing some stability despite the earnings dip.