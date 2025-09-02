Endurance Technologies slips 2% ahead of investor meet

Revenue and profit growth over the past year

Even with this price dip, Endurance is actually doing well financially.

Over the past year (March 2024 to March 2025), revenue jumped nearly 13% and net profit climbed from ₹680 crore to ₹836 crore.

The latest quarter also saw double-digit growth compared to last year—so while the market's reacting now, the company's performance looks solid under the hood.