Endurance Technologies slips 2% ahead of investor meet
Endurance Technologies shares slipped by 2.35% to ₹2,870.90 in early trade, as the stock was trading on the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index.
The fall comes right after the company issued public notices last week and just as it's hosting an investor meet today.
Revenue and profit growth over the past year
Even with this price dip, Endurance is actually doing well financially.
Over the past year (March 2024 to March 2025), revenue jumped nearly 13% and net profit climbed from ₹680 crore to ₹836 crore.
The latest quarter also saw double-digit growth compared to last year—so while the market's reacting now, the company's performance looks solid under the hood.