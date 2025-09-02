L&T shares rise on robust Q1 results

L&T isn't just building big stuff—it's delivering big numbers. For all of fiscal 2025 so far, revenue hit ₹2.56 lakh crore and profits climbed to nearly ₹17,687 crore. Return on equity improved too, showing the company is making smarter use of its money while keeping debt steady.

Order book grows, dividend declared

A growing order book—now at ₹6.13 lakh crore—means L&T has plenty of work lined up.

The company is also betting big on green energy and tech like semiconductors and data centers for future growth.

And if you're into investing or just like good news: L&T announced a ₹34 per share dividend, set for payout by June 3, 2025.