India to invest $50B in homegrown semiconductor products
India just got serious about making its own semiconductors.
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has set up the ICEA Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum, aiming to spark $50 billion from indigenously-designed semiconductor products and create a million highly paid jobs.
By 2030, the homegrown chip market could hit $120 billion, adding up to 5% to the GDP and bringing in $30 billion a year from exports.
ICEA's roadmap for the semiconductor push
The new forum, led by Sandeep Kumar of L&T Semiconductor Technologies, has mapped out a plan through 2035: build strong policies and infrastructure by 2026, push for R&D breakthroughs in 2027-28, and scale up to 100 successful fabless product enterprises in 2029-30.
With over ₹1.60 lakh crore in government-backed projects across six states, India wants to become a global leader in semiconductor innovation over the next decade.