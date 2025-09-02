India to invest $50B in homegrown semiconductor products

ICEA's roadmap for the semiconductor push

The new forum, led by Sandeep Kumar of L&T Semiconductor Technologies, has mapped out a plan through 2035: build strong policies and infrastructure by 2026, push for R&D breakthroughs in 2027-28, and scale up to 100 successful fabless product enterprises in 2029-30.

With over ₹1.60 lakh crore in government-backed projects across six states, India wants to become a global leader in semiconductor innovation over the next decade.