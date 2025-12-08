Dr. Reddy's to bring new cancer drug to more countries

Why this matters (and what's in it for both sides)

Immutep will keep making efti globally but will supply Dr. Reddy's for these new regions—helping the drug reach way more patients worldwide.

The deal gives Immutep $20 million upfront, with possible bonus payments up to $349.5 million if things go well, plus a share of future sales.

For both companies, it's a big step toward getting promising new cancer treatments out there faster—and that could be good news for patients who need better options.