RBI steps in to revive long-term bond market with big buys

Why does this matter?

Long-term bonds usually attract insurers and pension funds, but lately, they haven't been biting—so yields have actually gone up despite RBI's earlier efforts.

By buying these extra-long bonds now, the RBI hopes to pump some life (and cash) back into the market and bring those yields down a bit.

Right after the announcement, yields on 30- and 40-year bonds dropped slightly—a sign that investors are paying attention.